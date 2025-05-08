Using a carbon market-like tool to control air pollution can help developing countries such as India, where the standard approach of limiting the emissions with policymaking is falling short, a new study has found.

Air pollution is one of the most pressing health issues in India, where the country's 1.4 billion people breathe air exceeding the World Health Organization's guidelines for particulate matter.

Those are particles finer than human hair that can cause severe health issues, such as respiratory infections and lung cancer.