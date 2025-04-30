A shootout at a Swedish hair salon Tuesday left at least three people dead, police and media said, amid heightened nerves over gun violence in the Scandinavian nation.

Gunfire erupted in the center of Uppsala a day before a spring festival which draws more than 100,000 people to the city some 60 kilometers north of Stockholm.

Police, who confirmed three dead, said the attack was staged by a masked gunman. Media reports said at least one suspect escaped on an electric scooter after the early evening shootout.