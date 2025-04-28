Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) said Monday that it has completed the first round of the fiscal 2025 ocean discharge of treated water containing small amounts of radioactive tritium from its stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

In the round, which started on April 10, some 7,800 metric tons of treated water diluted with large amounts of seawater were released at a point 1 kilometer off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture through an undersea tunnel.

It was the 12th round of water discharge that began in August 2023.

In fiscal 2025, which began this month, Tepco plans to release a total of about 54,600 metric tons of treated water in seven rounds, the same frequency and amount as in fiscal 2024.

Concentrations of tritium in seawater and fishery products have remained well below the national safety standards, according to measurements by Tepco and the central government.