North Korea confirmed for the first time that it has sent troops to Russia for the war against Ukraine, with the state-run Korean Central News Agency saying Monday that its forces had helped “liberate” Moscow’s Kursk region from Kyiv’s control.

The KCNA report said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had made the decision to invoke Moscow and Pyongyang’s 2024 defense treaty to send troops, calling the move “a sacred mission to further consolidate as firm as a rock the traditional friendship and solidarity between the two countries.”

Moscow on Saturday claimed that military operations had expelled Ukrainian forces in coordination with Pyongyang, the first time it had acknowledged what was widely known — that an estimated 14,000 North Korean troops had been fighting with the Russians in the border region.

North Korea’s top military body praised the move, saying it had highlighted Pyongyang’s increasingly close ties with Moscow.

“The victorious conclusion of the operations for liberating the Kursk area is a victory of justice against injustice and, at the same time, a new chapter of history which demonstrated the highest strategic level of the firm militant friendship between the two countries of the DPRK and Russia and the alliance and the fraternal relations between the peoples of the two countries,” KCNA quoted the ruling party’s Central Military Commission as saying.

North Korean troops, while initially suffering heavy losses in the fighting, were able to quickly adapt and help their Russian compatriots retake Kursk, though Kyiv says pockets of Ukrainian resistance remain fighting.

Analysts say the North Koreans were able to learn modern fighting tactics, as well as gain valuable experience with advanced weaponry such as drones.