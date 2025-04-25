South Korea and the United States agreed to craft a package of deals aimed at removing new U.S. tariffs before the pause on reciprocal tariffs is lifted in July, Seoul's delegation said after the first round of trade talks in Washington.

The U.S. and South Korea had a "very successful" meeting on Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said afterwards.

"We may be moving faster than I thought, and we will be talking technical terms as early as next week," he told reporters.