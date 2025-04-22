Australians started early voting ahead of a national election on May 3, with polls showing the center-left Labor government holding a narrow lead over the opposition with two weeks to go until the campaign ends.

Almost 50% of Australians cast their ballots early in the last election in 2022, either by post or in person, and a large number of voters are expected to turn out from Tuesday at polling stations across the country. A record number of people have registered to vote in the 2025 poll, according to the Australian Electoral Commission.

Ahead of the start of early voting, new polling released Sunday showed Labor maintaining its 52% to 48% lead over the Liberal-National opposition, a result mirroring other recent surveys that showed the current government in a winning position ahead of election day.