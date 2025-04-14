In normal conditions, Canadian Air Force helicopter pilot Jonathan Vokey uses the treeline to gauge his altitude. But in the Arctic, where the landing zone is an expanse of white snow, he has to adjust.

"Operating in the cold, it's hard on the body, but it also can be challenging with the aircraft as well," Vokey, an Air Force captain, said during an exercise aimed at preparing Canadian troops to operate in the country's extreme north, a region fast becoming a military priority.

Canada is making a significant push to boost its military strength in the Arctic, which accounts for 40% of its territory.