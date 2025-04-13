George Glass, the United States’ new ambassador to Japan, has voiced optimism about looming negotiations regarding the onerous tariffs imposed on the U.S. ally by President Donald Trump, as Japanese officials gear up for talks this week.

Glass, who is expected to arrive in Japan as early as this week, will make his way to the country as Washington and Tokyo are set to kick off negotiations following Trump’s sudden backtrack on so-called reciprocal tariffs last Wednesday.

The new ambassador, 64, told a reception hosted by the Japanese Embassy in Washington on Friday that the U.S. side was “well prepared” and “very optimistic" about the talks.