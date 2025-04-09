Japan has a new U.S. ambassador, and he’ll have both large shoes to fill and a challenging agenda ahead of him — including helping to resolve a row over tough tariffs the White House has slapped on its top Asian ally.

The U.S. Senate voted 66 to 32 on Tuesday in Washington to confirm George Glass as Washington’s top envoy to Tokyo. Glass is expected to make his way to the Japanese capital soon, diplomatic sources have said, possibly in time for the April 13 kickoff of the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka.

Glass, who served as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Portugal during Trump’s first administration, takes over from former Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, a confidant of Democratic former President Joe Biden who helped nudge and sometimes spearhead a number of key moves to upgrade bilateral ties.