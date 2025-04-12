The ruling coalition is increasingly divided over economic measures to deal with inflation and U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

While House of Councillors lawmakers from the Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, are leaning toward a consumption tax cut ahead of this summer's Upper House election, LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama and others are seeking a cash handout instead.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Moriyama warned against calls for a consumption tax cut by stressing the importance of the tax as a source of funding for social security. "What part of social security could we ask people to give up?" he said.