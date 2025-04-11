Japanese and U.S. officials said Friday they will jointly conduct a patrol in Okinawa Prefecture following sexual assault cases involving U.S. servicemen.
The United States has around 54,000 military personnel in Japan, mostly in Okinawa Prefecture, and their behavior has long angered locals.
The one-off joint operation through busy areas until the early hours of the next day was proposed by the U.S. side.
