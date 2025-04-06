U.S. President Donald Trump has boasted that he’s "decimated” the Houthis, the Iran-backed militants who have attacked commercial ships transiting the Red Sea since 2023. But three weeks into a campaign of U.S. airstrikes, his administration has offered limited evidence of weapons deployed and targets hit to back up that assertion.

Former President Joe Biden’s administration provided frequent updates on its hundreds of operations against the Houthis, through Pentagon briefings and shared satellite images showing the results of strikes. Officials met with members of Congress before and after operations.

Much of what’s known about the recent U.S. attacks under Trump came by accident, from a Signal chat spelling out details of an impending assault that unintentionally included an editor from The Atlantic magazine.