Infrastructure businesses are stepping up measures to reduce potential damage from a possible huge earthquake in the Nankai Trough off Japan.

Such a temblor, forecast to happen off the Pacific coast of central to southwestern Japan, along with subsequent tsunami, is expected to cause power outages at 29.5 million buildings, according to the latest estimates by a government panel released Monday.

The number is 9% higher than the previous estimate. In addition, it is expected to take longer than previously estimated to restore mobile phone services in disaster-affected areas.