Victims who suffered from having given large donations to the Unification Church expressed joy Tuesday over the Tokyo District Court's decision the same day to revoke its religious corporation status.

A woman in her 30s whose father is still a believer said that he and her mother, a former believer, have donated at least several tens of millions of yen to the Unification Church. "It wasn't an organization that should have received tax benefits as a religious corporation," she said, expressing her happiness with the order.

The woman added that the Unification Church's assets should be preserved so that they can be used to cover compensation. "I hope the public will continue to monitor the religious group and consider it an issue that could affect them, so that the damage will not be repeated," she said.