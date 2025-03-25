The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday ordered the Unification Church, heavily criticized for its coercive tactics in soliciting donations, to be stripped of its religious corporation status that exempts it from taxes.

The legal procedure triggered by the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to an end after 1½ years of closed-door hearings, pending an appeal.

The court order is expected to damage its credibility as a religious group, which is formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, and affect it financially as it needs to dispose of its assets and won’t be exempt from taxes. It will, however, be allowed to continue its activities.