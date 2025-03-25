The number of child abuse cases handled by child consultation centers across Japan reached a record high of 225,509 in fiscal 2023, up 10,666 from the previous year, the government said Tuesday.

The number of psychological abuse cases grew by 6,834 to 134,948, or some 60% of the total. Children witnessing domestic violence represented nearly 60% of the psychological abuse cases.

The number of physical abuse cases rose by 2,159 to 51,623. Neglect cases stood at 36,465, up 1,593, and sexual abuse cases at 2,473, up 80.

By prefecture, Tokyo topped the list with 19,488 child abuse cases, followed by Osaka with 15,140 cases, and Saitama with 14,351 cases.

The share of child abuse cases reported by police was 51.7%. Reports from neighbors or acquaintances made up 9.8%, while 8.5% of reports came from families.

To prevent child abuse cases, the Children and Family Agency is calling for municipalities to set up consultation centers for pregnant women and child-rearing households.

The agency is also working on increasing the number of child welfare officers, who take children into temporary protective custody, by some 910 to 7,390 by fiscal 2026.