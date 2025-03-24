South Korea's Constitutional Court on Monday ruled against the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and restored his powers, marking the latest twist in the country's political turmoil after his removal from acting president more than two months ago.

Han took over as acting leader from President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was himself impeached over his short-lived declaration of martial law last year.

Han lasted less than two weeks in the post and was impeached and suspended on Dec. 27 after clashing with the opposition-led parliament by refusing to appoint three more justices to the Constitutional Court.