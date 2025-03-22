U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will depart early next week for a trip to Japan and other destinations, the U.S. Defense Department said Friday.

Hegseth will visit the Pacific island of Iwo Jima to participate in a Japan-U.S. joint memorial ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary this year of the end of World War II. Iwo jima, officially called Ioto in Japan, was the site of a fierce battle in the Pacific War.

This will be Hegseth's first visit to Japan since taking office in January. He also plans to meet with Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and other officials. Prior to his visit to Japan, Hegseth will visit Hawaii, Guam and the Philippines.

"These engagements will drive ongoing efforts to strengthen our alliances and partnerships toward our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said of the trip.

CNN and other media organizations have reported that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering dropping a plan to strengthen U.S. forces in Japan as it seeks to cut costs.