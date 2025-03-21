The Pentagon is reportedly considering halting a planned expansion of U.S. Forces Japan, a key element of Washington’s push to more aggressively counter Chinese military assertiveness, drawing immediate criticism from congressional heavyweights.

According to draft documents seen by NBC and CNN, halting plans to convert USFJ into a joint force headquarters could save about $1.1 billion in costs related to personnel and command and control upgrades. But it could also create “political risk” for Washington with Tokyo and reduce the scope of command and control in the Indo-Pacific region as the U.S.-China rivalry heats up.

Asked for comment by The Japan Times, a Defense Department spokesperson said the Pentagon was aware of the reports, but had “no announcements to make on this issue.”