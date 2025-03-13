As she watched her 5-month-old son lying in intensive care, wires and tubes crisscrossing his tiny body, Uyanga cursed her hometown Ulaanbaatar and its chronic pollution.

The toxic smog that settles over the Mongolian capital every winter has been a suffocating problem for more than a decade that successive governments have failed to dispel.

There are wisps of hope in a resurgent grassroots movement and a promised official push to action.