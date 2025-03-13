Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will be trading his cozy countryside home for the sterile walls of the International Criminal Court’s detention center, following his high-profile arrest as part of a probe into his deadly war on drugs.

Duterte, who was arrested at a Manila airport following a trip to Hong Kong, was flown via a Gulfstream G550 private jet to Dubai and then Rotterdam. He will be brought to The Hague, where the ICC is headquartered, if a local Dutch court determines the arrest is valid, according to a Philippine government spokesperson.

The 79-year-old Duterte, who cultivated an image as a man of the masses by choosing simple food and clothing during his public appearances, is expected to be housed in one of the spartan cells of the ICC Detention Center, inside a Dutch prison complex on the outskirts of The Hague beside the North Sea. He will likely be confined to a 10-square-meter cell — little larger than a sedan — with off-white walls, a bed, desk, cupboard, sink and toilet.