Osaka police arrested three people Tuesday, including a self-proclaimed spiritual leader and fortune teller, on suspicion of inciting two men to kill themselves five years ago on a beach in Wakayama Prefecture.

Yoshie Hamada, 62, a resident of the city of Kawachinagano in Osaka Prefecture, was arrested along with two others. Police declined to disclose whether the suspects admitted to the allegations.

The suspects allegedly encouraged Kohei Teramoto, then a 66-year-old company employee, and Ichiro Yoneda, then a 51-year-old part-time worker, to take their own lives in August 2020.