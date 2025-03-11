A delegation of South Korean lawmakers will visit Japan for the Osaka Expo as this year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of bilateral diplomatic relations, lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun has said.

In a recent interview, Lee said he will encourage South Koreans to visit Japan for the expo, which will open in mid-April.

He stressed the importance of diplomacy between the two East Asian neighbors' lawmakers just as the South Korean government remains in turmoil over the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The absence of leadership in the diplomatic and national security areas is critical, he said.