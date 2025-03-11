The Cabinet approved a new bill Tuesday aimed at preventing the circulation of stolen copper cables and other valuable metals, particularly those taken from solar power facilities.
The bill will move on to parliament next, where it will be debated.
If approved, the law will require scrap metal dealers to verify the identity of sellers during transactions and would take effect within one year of its promulgation.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.