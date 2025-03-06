Oleksandr, a Ukrainian soldier, dreams of being a father to a girl and a boy. But as fighting against Russian invaders rages on, he is putting off having children.
Instead, he said, he will freeze his sperm — a hedge against the daily risks he confronts on the frontline, where he has been since the start of Russia's full-scale offensive in 2022.
Though his wife Kateryna lives in the Czech Republic as a refugee, Oleksandr was adamant about the family life he envisages: "I also want to raise my child, not just leave them with my partner."
