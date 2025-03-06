U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday touted his administration’s work on a proposed Alaska pipeline, underscoring his push to invigorate a long-stalled $44 billion project to transport natural gas across the state and export it overseas.

The administration is "working on a gigantic natural gas pipeline in Alaska, among the largest in the world, where Japan, South Korea and other nations want to be our partner with investment of trillions of dollars each,” Trump said during his joint address to Congress.

"It will be truly spectacular. It’s all set to go. The permitting is gotten,” the president said.