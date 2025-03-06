Minister for Reconstruction Tadahiko Ito has pledged to fully tackle issues regarding the reuse of soil from radiation decontamination work after the March 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture.

"It's our responsibility to respond firmly" to such issues, Ito said in an interview with media organizations on Monday.

Last month, Shiro Izawa, mayor of the Fukushima town of Futaba, one of the host municipalities of Tokyo Electric Power Company's meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, indicated that the town would consider using such soil locally.