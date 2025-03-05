The Hyogo Prefectural Assembly on Wednesday adopted a report by its special investigative committee that found the prefecture's efforts to identify a whistleblower against Gov. Motohiko Saito to be highly likely in violation of the law.

The report, approved by a majority vote at a plenary session of the assembly, found that Saito's rebukes of prefectural officials, mentioned in a document accusing the governor of harassment and other allegations, were "largely true," and called on Saito to "fulfill his accountability without excess or deficiency."

"I understand that the prefectural assembly has expressed a certain view," Saito told reporters after the assembly meeting. "I still believe that the responses by the prefectural government and myself were appropriate and legal."