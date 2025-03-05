Taiwan is learning from companies in Ukraine that continue to operate during the country's fight against Russia, a senior Taiwan official said Wednesday, as the island speeds up contingency planning amid heightened Chinese threats.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, despite the objection of the government in Taipei, and has ramped up its military pressure against the island in recent years, including holding several rounds of major war games.

"We hope to learn from Ukraine's first-hand experiences — how private companies helped build the resilience of its government and society during wartime," said a senior Taiwan security official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.