As snow falls in a park in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Natalia fixes Veronika's military hood. They are both Ukrainian soldiers, but a mother is always a mother.

Natalia, 53, gave up her job as a clothing designer and signed up at the beginning of Russia's invasion three years ago on Feb. 24, 2022.

Her daughter Veronika, 26, decided to join her just a few days later.