A U.S. company successfully landed its spacecraft on the moon on Sunday, marking only the second private mission to achieve the milestone — and the first to do so upright.

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Mission 1 touched down shortly after 3:34 am U.S. Eastern Time near Mons Latreille, a volcanic formation in Mare Crisium on the moon's northeastern near side.

"Y'all stuck the landing, we're on the moon," an engineer at mission control in Austin, Texas, called out as the team erupted in cheers.