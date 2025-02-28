U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a minerals deal with Ukraine is the security guarantee Kyiv needs against Russia, brushing aside a plea from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for a commitment of more U.S. military support.

Starmer, who was meeting Trump at the White House for the first time since the U.S. leader started his second term, turned on the charm, saying peace in Ukraine had only become possible because of Trump.

In the Oval Office, Starmer handed a letter of invitation from King Charles for a state visit. Trump accepted. A date hasn't been set.