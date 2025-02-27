One feels "buried alive", another is careful about what he says in public places — opponents of Russia's campaign in Ukraine are being dubbed the "new silent ones," like Soviet-era dissidents.
Since the start of the offensive three years ago, Moscow has cracked down on any public dissent of what it calls the "special military operation."
Hundreds of critics have been prosecuted.
