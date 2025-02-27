In what is believed to be the first time in years that the Defense Ministry will collaborate with an overseas ship designer, shipbuilder Japan Marine United (JMU) and British-based maritime design and consultancy firm BMT have secured a multimillion-dollar contract to design and build next-generation, high-speed landing craft for the Self-Defense Forces.

Awarded by the ministry's Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency, the contract announced Thursday by BMT is for three highly maneuverable landing craft, with a deal for a fourth one expected to be signed in fiscal 2025.

The vessels will help improve the Ground Self-Defense Force’s ability to transport and mobilize troops, equipment and supplies to Japan’s island territories in a number of scenarios, including in the event of a conflict in the East China Sea or over Taiwan.