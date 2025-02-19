Pope Francis has the onset of double pneumonia, the Vatican said on Tuesday, complicating treatment for the 88-year pontiff and indicating a further deterioration in his fragile health.

Francis has had a respiratory infection for more than a week and was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14.

The Vatican said in a statement that the pope had undergone a chest CAT scan on Tuesday afternoon that had revealed "the onset of bilateral pneumonia that requires further pharmacological therapy."