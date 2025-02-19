Here we go again.

After a two-month deadlock, the ruling coalition and the opposition Democratic Party for the People entered a new phase in negotiations over a revision of the ¥1.03 million income tax threshold this week only for the Liberal Democratic Party's junior partner, Komeito, to put up resistance.

The three parties aimed to reach a final agreement Tuesday and secure budget approval in the Lower House by the end of the month. It was the first time they had discussed the issue since agreeing to raise the threshold to ¥1.78 million in December last year.