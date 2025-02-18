Top U.S. and Russian diplomats were meeting in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks on resetting their countries' fractured relations and making a tentative start on trying to end the Ukraine war.
Both sides played down the chances that the first high-level meeting between the countries since U.S. President Donald Trump took office would result in a breakthrough.
Still, the very fact the talks were taking place has triggered concern in Ukraine and Europe following the United States' recent overtures toward the Kremlin.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.