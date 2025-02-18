A Delta Airlines jet with 80 people onboard crash landed Monday at the Toronto airport, officials said, flipping upside down and leaving at least 15 people injured but causing no fatalities.

The Endeavor Air flight 4819 with 76 passengers and four crew was landing at around 3:30 pm in Canada's biggest metropolis, having flown from Minneapolis in the U.S. state of Minnesota, the airline said.

Paramedic services said that 15 people were injured including three critically: a child, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s.