Prince Hisahito, the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, has obtained a driver's license, sources said.

The 18-year-old student at the University of Tsukuba's Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo, who is second in line to the throne, passed a test at the Samezu driver's license center in the Japanese capital, according to the sources.

Prince Hisahito is set to enter the University of Tsukuba in April. Many students at the national university in Ibaraki Prefecture use bicycles and cars to travel around the campus and its surrounding areas.

"We want him to live a safe and fulfilling university life," an aide to the prince said. "We believe he will consider a suitable way to go to school."