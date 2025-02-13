The 10-year survival rate of people diagnosed with cancer in Japan in 2012 came to 54.0%, up slightly from 53.5% for those diagnosed in 2011, the National Cancer Center said Thursday.

The latest survey covered 394,108 people diagnosed with cancer at medical institutions across the country, excluding those who died of other causes.

By cancer type, the 10-year survival rate was 57.9% for stomach cancer, the most common cancer among the patients surveyed, and 58.1% and 32.6%, respectively, for bowel cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, the second and third most common types.