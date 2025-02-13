The Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested three people on suspicion of selling counterfeit eyelash serum, in violation of a law on ensuring the quality and safety of pharmaceutical and medical products.

Issei Kawahara, 35, head of an Osaka-based real estate firm, and Keigo Takai, 24, a board member of the company, and another suspect were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of selling six counterfeit products of Mizuhashi Hojudo Pharmaceutical’s eyelash serum, Emaked, on an online store last April to a woman in the city of Osaka.

The suspects allegedly received ¥24,000 from the sale.

As the products were shipped from China, police believe there is a bigger party involved in making and selling counterfeit products.

“There’s a Japanese company and a Chinese company operating the sales,” Takai said in an interview with Jiji Press before being arrested.

Takai said he first got involved in the scheme when Kawahara asked if there was anyone who wanted to sell goods on the side and that he could introduce an acquaintance if anyone was interested.

According to the Osaka police, Kawahara is seen as having been in charge of trying to recruit someone to set up the online store that would sell the counterfeit goods.

Kawahara declined to be interviewed, saying: “There is no merit in talking.”

Last month, Osaka police also arrested two men who were taking part in a scheme to sell knockoffs of Shiseido’s liquid foundation. In that case, the fake products had been sent from Hong Kong.

Police are looking into whether the cases are connected.

Translated by The Japan Times