The race is on to try to stop vital information from being rewritten or scrubbed from U.S. government websites, with researchers warning that the loss of key data could create risks for the environment and marginalized communities.

Thousands of U.S. government web pages are being altered or deleted following a slew of executive orders from President Donald Trump targeting what his administration calls "gender ideology extremism" and environmental policies.

"In order to make rational, effective public health policy, you need to have accurate, comprehensive public health data to work with. Remove that, and it is a recipe for disaster," said Charles Gaba, a health care data analyst working to back up information from Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites.