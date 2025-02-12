U.S. President Donald Trump backed off his threat to withhold aid for Jordan after King Abdullah II agreed during a White House meeting to accept 2,000 ill children from Gaza.

Trump on Tuesday reiterated his desire for the U.S. to take ownership of Gaza, but Abdullah sidestepped questions about the lightning-rod plan, saying he would discuss the future of the territory at an upcoming meeting in Saudi Arabia once Egypt presents its proposal.

The U.S. president called the king’s offer to resettle sick children a "beautiful” gesture and heaped praise on the Jordanian leader.