Hamas on Monday announced it would stop releasing Israeli hostages until further notice over what the Palestinian militant group called Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, raising the risk of reigniting the conflict.

Hamas was to release more Israeli hostages on Saturday in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and other Palestinians held in Israeli detention as had In happened over the past three weeks.

Following the unexpected announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that if all the hostages are not returned by Saturday at noon, he would propose canceling the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and letting "all hell break loose."