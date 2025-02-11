Campaigning began in the Philippines Tuesday for mid-term elections that could set the table for the next presidential race and determine the political future of impeached Vice President Sara Duterte.

Talk show hosts, movie stars and a preacher jailed on sex-trafficking charges are among the typically colorful group of candidates vying for a dozen open Senate seats.

While the May 12 vote will fill more than 18,000 posts nationwide, it's would-be senators who are facing a duty few bargained for — as jurists in the impeachment trial of former President Rodrigo Duterte's eldest daughter.