The 68.5-kilometer section of the JR Geibi Line running through the Chugoku Mountains between Bingo-Shobara Station in Shobara, Hiroshima Prefecture, and Bitchu-Kojiro Station in Niimi, Okayama Prefecture, is one of the least used railway routes in Japan.

Amid acute depopulation and the widespread use of cars as means of transportation, discussions are underway over whether to maintain or abolish the section.

While the number of passengers has continued to decline, the Geibi Line has served as a lifeline for some residents. It is also helping to draw visitors from outside the region and invigorate the local economy.