Greenland’s prime minister, Mute B. Egede, has called a general election for next month, with global attention drawn to the island after U.S. President Donald Trump said he wants to wrest control of the territory from Denmark.

The vote will be held on March 11, about four weeks before an April 6 election deadline. Egede proposed the date earlier on Tuesday, and the territory’s parliament approved it later during a parliamentary session.

"We’re in the midst of a serious time, a time we’ve never seen in our country,” Egede said in a Facebook post, calling for unity among Greenlanders.