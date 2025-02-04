Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump are likely to issue a joint statement after their first summit at the White House on Friday, Japanese government officials said Monday.
The statement is expected to demonstrate the stability of Japan-U.S. relations by underscoring the two countries' commitment to working together in a wide range of areas including security and the economy.
At the summit, Ishiba is likely to announce a plan to expand Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas from the United States, in line with Trump's plan to increase exports of U.S. oil and natural gas.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.