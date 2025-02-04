Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump are likely to issue a joint statement after their first summit at the White House on Friday, Japanese government officials said Monday.

The statement is expected to demonstrate the stability of Japan-U.S. relations by underscoring the two countries' commitment to working together in a wide range of areas including security and the economy.

At the summit, Ishiba is likely to announce a plan to expand Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas from the United States, in line with Trump's plan to increase exports of U.S. oil and natural gas.