A 30-year-old woman pleaded guilty Monday to charges of helping to move cash stolen in a fatal burglary in Yokohama last October in which a 75-year-old man was killed.

“I don’t know where the money came from,” Miho Kimoto told the first trial hearing at the Yokohama District Court, although she admitted to moving it.

Monday’s court session was the first trial over a burglary case in which suspects broke into the home of Hiroharu Goto, 75, in Yokohama’s Aoba Ward, killing him and stealing about ¥200,000 in cash.