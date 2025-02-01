A broad group of Arab nations Saturday rejected an idea floated by U.S. President Donald Trump for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to be moved to Egypt and Jordan, saying in a joint statement that such a plan risked further expanding the conflict in the Middle East.

The statement, signed by Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries, did not refer to Trump’s comments explicitly but warned that any plan that encouraged the "transfer or uprooting of Palestinians from their land” would threaten stability in the region and "undermine the chances of peace and coexistence among its people.”

In recent days, Trump has suggested on multiple occasions that more Gaza residents should be evacuated from the enclave and taken in by Jordan and Egypt.